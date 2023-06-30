Madison
MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police arrested a 20-year-old man after he led officers on a chase through Dane County Thursday night.
Around 9 p.m. an officer tried to pull over a vehicle without any plates when police say the driver sped away, leading officers west down the Beltline and off multiple exits.
The driver eventually ended up on Park St., where a deflation device deployed by police struck one of his tires. He exited the vehicle while it was still in drive with a handgun and ran.
His car collided with a Monona officer, who was briefly crushed between his own car and the suspect's.
During the chase, officers saw the man unsuccessfully attempt to carjack an innocent driver.
A K-9 apprehended the man and police arrested him.
Police say the handgun was loaded and reported as stolen. The suspect had two active arrest warrants at the time of his arrest.
The victim of the attempted armed carjacking has not been identified. The officer struck by the suspect was treated and released from a local hospital.
Police are encouraging the victim of the attempted armed car jacking to contact the Monona police at (608)222-0463 for support.
