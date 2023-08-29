Monona Grove teachers rally

MONONA, Wis. --  Teachers from the Monona Grove School District held a rally outside the district's high school Tuesday morning. The group, led by union representatives, are calling on the school board to reverse course on an edit to the teachers' handbook making it easier to not renew the contracts of teachers who were previously on probation. 

Monona Grove Education Association, the union which represents the teachers, said it was not notified prior to the new handbook going into effect. MGEA President Brian Fredrick told News 3 Now that Superintendent Daniel Olson could have avoided the rally if he'd kept an open dialogue. 