MONONA, Wis. -- Teachers from the Monona Grove School District held a rally outside the district's high school Tuesday morning. The group, led by union representatives, are calling on the school board to reverse course on an edit to the teachers' handbook making it easier to not renew the contracts of teachers who were previously on probation.
Monona Grove Education Association, the union which represents the teachers, said it was not notified prior to the new handbook going into effect. MGEA President Brian Fredrick told News 3 Now that Superintendent Daniel Olson could have avoided the rally if he'd kept an open dialogue.
"What we are asking is simply for the board to to rescind the vote in which they passed the language and then come to us in personnel committee," Fredrick said.
News 3 Now obtained copies of last year's and this year's teacher handbook. The 2023- 24 copy removed three paragraphs focused on post-probationary teachers' statuses with the district. Fredrick said the changes remove protections for those teachers, going on to tell News 3 Now that those protections were put in place when the handbook was created in 2012.
"They spent months creating this handbook and these particular provisions that he took out were the hardest fought," Fredrick said.
Monona Grove School District officials News 3 Now spoke with believe the new language is a misunderstanding and they’re confident the concerns brought forward can be resolved. Officials began meeting with teachers Tuesday and will continue to hear their concerns and answer their questions.
High school social studies teacher Jeremy Wallace said the new changes are shortsighted.
"In a time when there are teacher shortages, it's really shocking that the school district would decide to make this kind of move when we're trying to retain teachers and attract teachers," he said.
According to MGSD's website, there are five current full-time teacher openings across the district. Union members News 3 Now spoke with believe some teachers will see this fight as a reason to leave the district.
