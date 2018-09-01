Monona boat launches closed until further notice

News

MONONA, Wis. - Monona officials announced Saturday that boat launches will be closed due to the high water levels in Lake Monona.

Residents who need to park their boats on the street may do so for the time being without receiving a parking citation, according to a news release from the city. The police department asks that residents park their boats in front of their own properties if possible.

Residents are urged to monitor their sandbagged walls, as more rain and storms are expected through Monday evening. 

Rain from Friday night was lighter than expected, which officials said allowed lake levels to be more stable. 

