Monona boat launches closed until further notice
MONONA, Wis. - Monona officials announced Saturday that boat launches will be closed due to the high water levels in Lake Monona.
Residents who need to park their boats on the street may do so for the time being without receiving a parking citation, according to a news release from the city. The police department asks that residents park their boats in front of their own properties if possible.
Residents are urged to monitor their sandbagged walls, as more rain and storms are expected through Monday evening.
Rain from Friday night was lighter than expected, which officials said allowed lake levels to be more stable.
Local And Regional News
- 35th annual Taste of Madison brings local eats and drinks to Capitol Square
- Cow Chip Throw and Festival brings thousands to Prairie du Sac
- Juneau County man found safe after Silver Alert issued
- Secret cash aided politicians who rewrote Wisconsin law to block claims of lead-poisoned children
- Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after crashing into squad car in Beloit
- Police arrest man wearing no clothes outside of Marshall's