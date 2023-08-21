(CNN) — Shares of Zoom jumped in after-hours trading Monday after the company said it expects to rake in stronger-than-expected earnings in the rest of this fiscal year.

The company, which provides video and audio chat services, raised its outlook for profitability for the 2024 fiscal year in its second quarter earnings report. It now expects revenue to be just under $4.5 billion. That represents approximately 2% growth year-over-year.