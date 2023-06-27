(CNN) — Good news for your Fourth of July cookout — it’s more affordable than last year. Families can expect to pay $67.73 for a party of 10, down 3% from last year’s record high, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The cookout includes 12 staple items. Hamburger buns, beef and potato salad were up in price this year while chicken breast, lemonade and chocolate chip cookies saw price drops.