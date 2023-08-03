New York (CNN) — The gulf between a CEO’s paycheck and their typical employee’s has always been vast. But the advent of AI is already threatening to exacerbate that gap, enriching the C-suite at the expense of their employees, according to a new report from the AFL-CIO.

The average CEO compensation among S&P 500 companies last year was $16.7 million — the second-highest level of executive pay ever, according to the group’s annual Executive Paywatch report. (2021 was the highest at $$18.3 million)