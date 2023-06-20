Yes, inflation is coming down. That doesn’t mean goods and services will be cheaper

People shop at Lincoln Market on June 12 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. It’s a common misconception that falling inflation equates to falling prices.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — If inflation falls to 2% by the end of this year, that means the cost of everything will no longer be going up, right? Wrong. But that’s what the majority of UK residents think, according to a new survey from polling group Survation.

What’s more, almost a third of those surveyed said they think they’ll pay less than they do now.