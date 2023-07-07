Beijing/Hong Kong (CNN) — Beijing’s newly unveiled export controls on two strategic raw materials critical to the global chipmaking industry are a “concern,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on the first day of her trip to China, where she met the country’s premier in an effort to stabilize bilateral relations after a particularly difficult period.

On Monday, China imposed curbs on overseas sales of gallium and germanium, elements essential to making semiconductors, which have become a growing source of friction between the world’s top two economies.