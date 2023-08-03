London (CNN) — Adidas upgraded its earnings outlook for the year Thursday, in part because of demand for the company’s remaining stock of its discontinued Yeezy merchandise.

Adidas (ADDDF) now expects to make a €450 million ($491 million) operating loss in 2023, a much better outcome than the €700 million ($764 million) loss it had forecast back in March. The company said sales would also fall by less than originally expected.