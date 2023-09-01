X, formerly known as Twitter, may collect your biometric data and job history

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, said this week it may collect biometric and employment information from its users — expanding the range of personal information that account-holders may be exposing to the site.

The disclosures came in an update to the company’s privacy policy, which added two sections related to the new data collection practice.