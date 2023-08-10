Writers Guild and studios set to resume negotiations on Friday

SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike, outside Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, on August 9.

 Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

New York (CNN) — The Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios have agreed to meet on Friday to resume negotiations for the first time since the writers went on strike in a landmark labor action that has crippled the entertainment industry for more than 100 days.

In a message to members on Thursday, the WGA said Carol Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, asked the WGA Negotiating Committee to meet with its negotiators on Friday.