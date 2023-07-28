(CNN) — International airlines have reported significant profits this year, boosted by strong demand for leisure travel – and events, such as the World Cup, which gave Qatar Airlines an enormous lift.

On Thursday, International Airlines Group, which includes Aer Lingus and British Airways, announced a record profit of about $1.4 billion for the first half of the year. IAG’s CEO Luis Gallego said in a statement that the group is setting its sights on returning to pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the year.