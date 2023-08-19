Wellington (CNN) — Soccer isn’t the national pastime in Australia or New Zealand, but those visiting during the Women’s World Cup wouldn’t be able to tell.

The tournament co-hosts have risen to the occasion, rolling out the red carpet in anticipation of an influx of soccer fans. Brightly colored banners emblazoned with the tournament’s slogan wave in the chilly winter wind in major cities and signs plastered across airports show support for local teams.

CNN’s Hilary Whiteman contributed reporting