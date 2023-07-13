Working from home could wipe $800 billion from office values globally

 Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Remote work risks wiping $800 billion from the value of office buildings in major cities worldwide by 2030 as the post-pandemic trend pushes up office vacancy rates and drives down rents, according to a new report.

Office attendance has stabilized at 30% below pre-Covid norms and only 37% of workers are going into the office every day, McKinsey Global Institute said in a report Thursday.