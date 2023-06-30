New York (CNN) — A union representing 15,000 workers at 65 major hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties are set to go on strike early Saturday in a push for significantly improved wages.

The current labor contract expires at 12:01 am PDT Saturday. Among the hotels that set to be struck either overnight or early Saturday are the Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott LA Live, Beverly Hilton, Fairmont Miramar, Anaheim Hilton, and Four Seasons Regent Beverly Wilshire, the setting for the movie “Pretty Woman.”