Workers at major hotels in Southern California begin strike over holiday weekend

Picket signs are stacked in preparation for a strike Saturday morning at 65 major hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties in Southern California.

 Unite Here Local 11

New York (CNN) — A union representing 15,000 workers at 65 major hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties followed through with their planned strike Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for Unite Here Local 11, the union representing the workers, in a push for significantly improved wages.

Workers at hotels including downtown Los Angeles’ JW Marriott LA Live and Millennium Biltmore, as well as the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica and the Sheraton Universal Hotel all walked off the job Sunday morning, union spokesperson Diana Hussein told CNN.

CNN’s Camila Bernal and Keith Allen contributed to this story.