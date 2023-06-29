New York (CNN) — Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to Boeing, is set to reopen next week after members of the International Association of Machinists voted Thursday to ratify a tentative labor agreement and end a week-long strike.

Members voted 63% in favor of the four-year agreement, according to vote results announced Thursday. It’s the first new contract that the union members at Spirit have had in 13 years. A previous 10-year deal was extended during the pandemic.