Woman stopped for suspended registration faces 7th OWI, police say

Dane County Sheriff's Office. Kelly Gibbons

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A Stoughton woman stopped Sunday for having a suspended registration was arrested on her seventh drunken driving charge, police said.

Kelly K. Gibbons, 51, was stopped around 2:45 a.m. after an officer found the registration on the vehicle Gibbons was operating was suspended, according to a release.

Gibbons exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested on a tentative charge of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated.