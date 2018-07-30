Money

Woman stopped for suspended registration faces 7th OWI, police say

Posted: July 30, 2018 08:38 AM CDT

Updated: July 30, 2018 08:38 AM CDT

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A Stoughton woman stopped Sunday for having a suspended registration was arrested on her seventh drunken driving charge, police said.

Kelly K. Gibbons, 51, was stopped around 2:45 a.m. after an officer found the registration on the vehicle Gibbons was operating was suspended, according to a release.

Gibbons exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested on a tentative charge of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated.

