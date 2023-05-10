With writers' strike underway, film and TV studios start labor talks with directors

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East hold signs as they walk in a picket-line outside of HBO and Amazon's offices on May 10. Television and film studios started contract negotiations on Wednesday with the Directors Guild of America.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Television and film studios, already dealing with a strike by the Writers Guild of America, started contract negotiations Wednesday with the Directors Guild of America. If those talks break down, they could lead to even broader work stoppages on film and television sets nationwide.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors, is due to begin their own talks next month. The industry is undergoing major changes because of the shift to streaming, and all three sets of talks could prove difficult.