With a month before strike deadline, Teamsters walk away from talks with UPS

UPS workers and Teamsters members during a rally outside a UPS hub in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, April 21.

 Paul Frangipane/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The Teamsters union says it has walked away from negotiations with United Parcel Service with just over a month to go before its contract expires.

The union, whose rank-and-file members have already authorized a strike if a new deal with the parcel carrier is not reached by the July 31 contract expiration deadline, is demanding that UPS present it with its “last, best, and final offer” by this Friday.