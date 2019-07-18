Wisconsin unemployment ticks up to 2.9% in June

Channel3000.com photo illustration

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's unemployment rate is up slightly after two months at a record low.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate for June was 2.9%, up slightly from the 2.8% in April and May. Those two months had matched the record low of 2.8% reached in April 2018.

The state's rate remains below the national average of 3.7%.

Wisconsin lost 2,300 private sector jobs between May and June. The state was still up 11,200 private sector jobs over the same point last year.

