Wisconsin unemployment rate up for fifth straight month

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's unemployment rate is up for a fifth straight month and half a percentage point since a record low in May.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that unemployment in October was 3.3%. That is up from 3.2% the month before and 2.8% in April and May. That tied a record low for the state.

The October rate is also three-tenths of a point ahead of where it was a year ago. But it remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.

Wisconsin lost 1,100 private sector jobs between September and October. The state was up 17,200 private sector jobs over the same point last year.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.