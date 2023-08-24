New York (CNN) — The stock market has boomed this year, and one big reason is a company without much name recognition — unless you’re a hard core video gamer.

Nvidia (NVDA) has surged 222% this year, including a 3% bump Thursday following super impressive earnings. Although it’s been known for graphics processors, Nvidia has now become almost synonymous with AI, after successfully diving head-first into the production of the type of microchip that powers the promising technology.