Why Taco Bell’s free taco giveaway is happening everywhere but New Jersey

Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Taco is pictured here.

 Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Taco Bell is opening a $5 million taco tab and offering free Doritos Locos Tacos in honor of the “liberation” of the “Taco Tuesday” trademark to customers across the country.

Well, almost everywhere.

CNN’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this story.