New York (CNN) — As inflation continues to strain family budgets, forcing people to prioritize purchasing daily necessities over discretionary buys, one maker of popular footwear is lowering prices on its products to provide some relief to weary consumers.

Portland, Oregon-based Keen, which makes walking shoes, boots and water sandals for toddlers to adults in addition to work boots, is moving in the opposite direction of most of its industry, It’s lowering prices as many of its customers start cutting out their shoe budget.