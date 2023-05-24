Why Moody’s is ‘confident’ America won’t suffer its first-ever default

The US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, is pictured here on May 8. William Foster, senior vice president, and senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, is "confident" America won’t suffer its first-ever default.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Even though time is running out to get a debt ceiling deal through Congress, one of the key players that will decide the fate of America’s credit rating is convinced disaster will be averted.

“We absolutely don’t think there will be a scenario where we cross the X-date and interest payments will be missed,” William Foster, senior vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, told CNN. “If we did, we would obviously have to change our view on the rating.”