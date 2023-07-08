Why isn’t the housing market behaving the way it’s supposed to?

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate by five percentage points since last March to help lower inflation, which was at a 40-year high, and pictured, workers build homes in Lillington, North Carolina, on June 15.

 Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — When the Federal Reserve kicked off its rate-hiking campaign in March last year, the housing market responded predictably — mortgage rates climbed, leading to eventual declines in home prices.

But after 10 rate hikes, the housing market — traditionally one of the most interest-rate-sensitive areas of the economy — is anything but predictable.