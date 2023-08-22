London (CNN) — The UK government went all out to prop up the economy through the Covid pandemic and the initial phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Now, the bill is starting to bite.

Interest payable on UK central government debt hoovered up £7.7 billion ($9.8 billion) last month alone, hitting a record for July, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. For comparison, that equals 11% of the United Kingdom’s defense budget for the entire financial year.