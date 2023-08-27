New York (CNN) — “One tall iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte please,” is an order that will soon become a staple at Starbucks stores across the country.

As we enter the holiday drink season, lengthy Starbucks orders with brand-specific vocabulary will soon be gracing our ears as we sip our 7 a.m. cup of joe. The classic “small black coffee” is an order reserved for other coffee shops. But it wasn’t always that way.