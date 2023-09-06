Why Cup Noodles is going ‘gamer-friendly’

The instant noodles will be sold in Japan starting September 18.

 Nissin Foods

Tokyo (CNN) — For dedicated gamers across Asia, late-night sessions often mean chugging cans of Red Bull or snacking on fast food to stay awake.

But what about the greasy fingerprints left on keyboards? Or the danger of keeping drinks near gaming equipment?

Francesca Annio contributed to this report.