Why cell phone service is down in Maui — and when it could be restored

Flames are seen at the intersection of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii, on August 8.

 Zeke Kalua/County of Maui

(CNN) — Thousands of people in Maui are without cell service as the wildfires continue to rage out of control on the island, preventing people from calling emergency services or updating loved ones about their status. It could take days or even weeks to get the networks back up and running.

911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down,” Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning.