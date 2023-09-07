(CNN) — Attorneys who filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric, accusing the utility company of causing the devastating Lahaina wildfire in Maui, are asking a judge to let them expand the suit to include telecommunications companies along with private and public landowners.

The Hawaiian wildfires, which began on August 8, killed more than 100 people and burned over 2,000 acres in Lahaina, as well as hundreds of acres in Kula and Olinda on the island of Maui. The resulting destruction of homes, businesses, infrastructure and loss of tourism may result in up to $6 billion in economic losses, according to an estimate from Moody’s.