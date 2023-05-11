White House wants to ban use of salary history in setting pay for new federal hires

The White House is proposing regulations to prohibit managers at federal agencies from considering a new hire's salary history when setting their pay for a position.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Whether one's paycheck can keep pace with inflation is always a concern. But for women, the question is also can their pay keep pace with their male peers?

