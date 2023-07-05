(CNN) — The White House is closely monitoring the upcoming labor talks in the US auto industry, negotiations that could put it at odds with the traditional support of a major union. So President Joe Biden is tapping a trusted adviser, Gene Sperling, to serve as the administration’s point person in upcoming labor negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the nation’s three unionized automakers.

Sperling has been a top economic adviser in both the Carter and Obama administrations, and a point person in the Biden administration’s efforts to battle Covid.