Where the jobs are: These are the industries that are hiring -- and firing

A worker hands food to a drive-through customer at a Taco Bell restaurant in Elmont, New York on Tuesday.

 Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

All signs were pointing to a cooling labor market. Instead, the latest jobs report showed the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in April after 253,000 jobs were added last month.

But hiring isn't strong across the board, and is concentrated in a handful of industries.