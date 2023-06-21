What we know about Stockton Rush, the Titan submersible’s pilot

Stockton Rush in 2013.

 Greg Gilbert/AP/FILE

New York (CNN) — Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate and one of five people on the submersible missing in the North Atlantic, has cultivated a reputation as a kind of modern-day Jacques Cousteau — a nature lover, adventurer and visionary.

Rush has approached his dream of deep-sea exploration with child-like verve and an antipathy toward regulations — a pattern that has come into sharp relief since Sunday night, when his vessel, the Titan, went missing.