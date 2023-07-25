Washington, DC (CNN) — The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate this week to the highest level in 22 years — just one month after hitting pause on a historic spate of rate hikes meant to crush decades-high inflation. Moreover, the Fed could also hint at the possibility of another rate increase this year — its 12th hike since it began raising rates last spring — even though inflation has steadily cooled in recent months.

After the Fed’s July monetary policy meeting, which concludes on Wednesday, investors will be looking for more details around that potential hike. While it could happen at the September or November meeting, it’s also possible that July could see the last hike of this cycle. The second hike coming in December is unlikely, but possible if inflation re-emerges because of an unforeseen economic shock.