Washington, DC (CNN) — In a pivotal meeting that could shift the direction of the US economy, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce Wednesday that it will hold interest rates steady after increasing them 10 straight times to bring down historically high inflation.

However, that doesn’t mean the Fed is done hiking altogether: Officials have characterized their expected move as a “skip” rather than a “pause.” That could give the economy a little more time for the central bank’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign to filter through — and allow Fed officials to determine whether higher rates are bringing down inflation as expected or if they need to keep their foot on the gas.