What to expect from Friday’s jobs report

Construction workers stand on scaffolding while building residential housing on July 12 in Los Angeles, California.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics delivered a jobs report that only Baby Bear could offer: not too hot, not too cold, but just right.

The US economy added 187,000 jobs in July. While that figure was well below the breakneck pace of job growth over the past three years, it was roughly in line with the monthly average seen in the decade before the pandemic.