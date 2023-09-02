Washington, DC (CNN) — The long-robust US job market is continuing to cool, according to several economic indicators released this week. That marks some progress for the Federal Reserve, which is looking for weaker job creation and an overall slowdown in demand in order to defeat inflation.

Specifically, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week the central bank needs to see “below-trend growth” for a sustained period to be assured that inflation is on track to 2%, the Fed’s stated inflation target.