(CNN) — There are about 150,000 public electric vehicle chargers of various sorts in the United States, according to a recent report by S&P Global Mobility. If you think that sounds like a lot, you have no idea what’s on the way.

By 2030, there will need to be more than 2.1 million public EV chargers to support an expected 28 million electric vehicles on America’s roads, that same report finds. With the US electric vehicle industry on the cusp of rapid expansion, Ford and General Motors, together with Tesla, recently made alliances that will change the future development of EV charging.