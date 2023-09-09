New Delhi (CNN) — When Indian prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit on Saturday, he sat behind a country name placard that piqued the interest of many.

The placard didn’t say “India,” the name that his country is customarily known by internationally. Instead it read “Bharat,” the Sansrkit or Hindi title of the country, fueling speculation that his government plans to phase out the country’s English designation altogether.

CNN’s Helen Regan contributed reporting.