What is Prime Energy, Logan Paul’s controversial energy drink?

A can of Prime Energy, which has six times more caffeine than a can of Coca-Cola.

 Ron Adar/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — For being less than two years old, Prime energy and sport drinks are already enduring a major growth spurt.

Prime launched in January 2022 and is a joint creation between influencers (and former boxing rivals) Logan Paul from the US and Olajide “KSI” Olatunji, who is from the United Kingdom. They have amassed tens of millions of followers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and capitalized on their influence to create a line of drinks that have become an instant success and disrupted the energy drink category.

