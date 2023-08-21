New York (CNN) — Tropical Storm Hilary slammed into the Western US this weekend, becoming the first tropical storm to cross California is a quarter century and Nevada’s first tropical storm. Multiple areas of Southern California broke rain records, with Downtown Los Angeles experiencing the rainiest summer day on record. Roads across the state are inundated with water, mud and debris.

But while the roughly 39 million residents of the Golden State are accustomed to wildfires and earthquakes, when it comes to flood insurance there were only about 194,000 active policies in the state as of July 31, according to data from the Federal Emergency Management Service.