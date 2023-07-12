What is flood insurance, and why do you need it?

(CNN) — Highlands, New York, was underwater and under a state of emergency as devastating floods swept the area this weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul warned of “life-threatening flooding,” and nearby West Point saw a 1-in-1000-year rainfall on Sunday afternoon, totaling nearly eight inches in six hours. Some drivers swam out of their cars to safety, and 13,000 homes lost power.

But only four property owners in the entire town have active flood insurance policies.