New York (CNN) — Most of the year, people visit Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to ski, fly fish or simply enjoy the region’s vast natural beauty. But for three days in late August, the city situated in the heart of Grand Teton National Park transforms into Woodstock for economists.

There, top economists from across the globe rub shoulders with one another and mingle with reporters and investors hungry for clues about their economic outlooks. But instead of the Grateful Dead, the headliner of the festival taking place from August 24-26 is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (who admits he is a Deadhead).