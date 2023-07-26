New York (CNN) — UPS and the Teamsters reached a tentative deal on a new labor contract Tuesday, potentially averting what could have been a crippling strike. What it means really is up to the 340,000 rank-and-file Teamsters who work for the company who now get to vote on the deal.

If they vote no, a strike is still a very real possibility. That could bring millions of package deliveries to a grinding halt, upend only recently recovered supply chains and knock the US economy for a loop.