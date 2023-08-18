WeWork announces 1-for-40 reverse stock split to avoid getting kicked off the New York Stock Exchange

The WeWork logo is displayed outside of a shared commercial office space building in Los Angeles, California, on August 8.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — WeWork (WE) announced a new plan Friday to save its plummeting stock from getting kicked off the New York Stock Exchange, less than two weeks after telling investors it had doubts about its ability to stay in business.

The troubled company, which operates co-working spaces, said it will proceed with a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares, meaning that 40 shares of WeWork stock will be swapped for a single share.