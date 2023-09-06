Wendy’s newest Frosty tastes like a fan-favorite flavor

Wendy's new pumpkin spice Frosty and cold brew goes on sale on September 12.

 The Wendy's Company

New York (CNN) — Wendy’s is entering the pumpkin spice wars.

For the first time, Wendy’s is adding a pumpkin spice-flavored Frosty to its menus for a limited time beginning September 12.