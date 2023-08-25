Wells Fargo overcharged nearly 11,000 investment accounts with advisory fees, SEC alleges

People walk past a Wells Fargo branch on January 10, 2023 in New York City.

 Leonardo Munoz/Corbis/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — For years, Wells Fargo overcharged almost 11,000 investment advisory accounts about $27 million in fees, federal regulators alleged on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wells Fargo’s fees were excessive.